Incumbent CBI Chief Praveen Sood's tenure extended by one year

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Praveen Sood has been granted a one-year extension, days before the end of his original two-year term on 25 May. The decision comes after a high-level selection panel led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly failed to reach a consensus on his successor during a meeting on Monday.

Sood, a 1986-batch IPS officer from the Karnataka cadre, was serving as the state’s Director General of Police (DGP) before being appointed CBI Director on 25 May 2023.