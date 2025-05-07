The Punjab and Haryana High Court has restrained the Punjab government and its police force from interfering with the operations of the Bhakra Nangal Dam, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), Bar and Bench reported.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sumeet Goel issued the directive while hearing a petition filed by BBMB. The board had alleged that Punjab Police personnel had forcibly taken control of dam operations following a directive to release 8,500 cusecs of water to Haryana and other states.

Do not interfere in BBMB's operations: HC

"State of Punjab and any of its functionaries, including police personnel, are restrained from interfering in the day-to-day functioning, operation and regulation of the Bhakra Nangal Dam and Lohand control Room water Regulation offices managed by BBMB," the court said.

ALSO READ: Punjab-Haryana water dispute explained: What's causing the water crisis? The Bench expressed serious concern over the alleged conduct of the Punjab administration, comparing the situation to actions taken against hostile countries. "We are doing this to our enemy country. Let us not do this within our states," it remarked during the hearing.

In its written order, the court noted that the presence of Punjab Police at the Bhakra Dam site appeared to hinder BBMB's routine functioning. While the court clarified that Punjab may deploy security for protection purposes, it stated that such deployment must not disrupt BBMB’s work, the news report said.

"If this allegation of the BBMB is correct, then the deployment of police force for interfering in the management and functioning of the BBMB cannot be appreciated," the court said. It added, "The Punjab Police is always free to provide adequate security to the Bhakra Beas Management Board and its personnel but cannot interfere in the day-to-day functioning of the BBMB."

Punjab told to implement water release plan

The Bench further directed the Punjab government to implement a decision made during a recent high-level meeting chaired by the Union home secretary last week. The decision involved the release of an additional 4,500 cusecs of water from BBMB-managed reservoirs to meet urgent requirements in Haryana and Rajasthan.

"State of Punjab is directed to abide by decision of the meeting held on May 2 under the Chairmanship of the Home Secretary to the Government of India," the order read.

Court points to legal remedy for disputes

ALSO READ: Water sharing row: Punjab govt seeks BBMB revamp, Dam safety Act repeal The high court highlighted that if Punjab disagrees with any decisions taken by BBMB, it should approach the Central government under the provisions of the BBMB rules. The judges noted that no such representation had been made by the Punjab government so far.

"In the conspectus of the above discussion and the law which clearly provides for an alternative statutory remedy available to dissenting state to represent to the Central government for resolving the water dispute, the state of Punjab in all fairness ought to have represented before the Central government. No such representation has been made by the state of Punjab," the court said.

The court added that any such representation made now should be dealt with expeditiously by the Centre, Bar and Bench reported.

Meanwhile, the court said that the Centre may evaluate BBMB’s proposal to deploy paramilitary forces at the dam site to ensure uninterrupted operations and prevent future disruptions.