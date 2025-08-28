CBI-FBI bust $40 million cybercrime syndicate targeting US nationals

India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in close coordination with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), dismantled a transnational cybercrime syndicate that defrauded US nationals of nearly $40 million through tech-support scams.
"A big week for #USIndia law enforcement collaboration. India's CBI, in close coordination with the US @FBI, dismantled a transnational cybercrime syndicate that defrauded US nationals of nearly $40M through tech-support scams -- and arrested key figures behind the cyber fraud network," the US Embassy in India said in an X post.
"Through shared intelligence and coordinated action, both our agencies are working together to dismantle international networks, prevent future scams, and keep our citizens safe. Thank you for your partnership and support, @CBIHeadquarters," the post added.
The development also comes weeks after the US Embassy in India issued a stern advisory on July 26, cautioning that visas can be revoked for foreign visitors who commit crimes or violate laws while in the United States.
In a post on X, the embassy stated, "The United States is a society of law and order. Crimes like assault by foreign visitors will not be tolerated. If you break the law in the United States, your US visa can be revoked, and you may be ineligible to return to the United States - FOR LIFE."
This statement was part of a series of advisories issued by the US Embassy in July.
On July 22, the embassy posted, "If you are arrested for assault, domestic violence, or other crimes while in the United States, your US visa may be revoked, and you may be ineligible for future US visas. A visa is a privilege, not a right - one that can be revoked if you break the law."
Earlier, on July 16, the Embassy had issued a statement wherein it mentioned that committing assault, theft, or burglary in the United States could lead to a visa being revoked and make one ineligible for future US visas.
"The United States values law and order and expects foreign visitors to follow all US laws," the post read.
Amid these advisories, the issue also drew attention in India. Responding to queries during a weekly briefing on July 17, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal underscored the importance of abiding by local laws while abroad.
The MEA spokesperson reiterated the ministry's consistent advice for Indian travellers.
"...Our constant request to all our people who go abroad is that they should follow the law and order of that country and create a good image of the country," he said.
"Whether a person is a citizen of that country or a foreign national, it is their responsibility to abide by the laws there... I would say that whenever our people go abroad, we always urge them to respect and follow the laws of that country, so that they can build a good and positive image for themselves, and through them, also project a good image of our country," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app