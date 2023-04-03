Home / India News / CBI's key responsibility is to free India from corruption, says PM Modi

Building a developed India is not possible without professional and efficient institutions and the CBI therefore has a huge responsibility, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 10:03 PM IST
Addressing the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Central Bureau of Investigation, the prime minister termed corruption the biggest roadblock to democracy and justice. CBI's key responsibility, he said, is to free India from corruption

The government, he said, had started started action against black money and benami property on mission mode. "Besides the corrupt, we are fighting causes of corruption," Modi said

Even today, when a case remains unsolved, there are demands it should be handed over to the CBI, he said.

The CBI, the prime minister asserted, has given faith to people through its work and techniques.

Topics :Narendra ModiCBI

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 1:10 PM IST

