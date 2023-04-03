Calcutta HC seeks report from Bengal govt over Ram Navami clashes

A division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Monday sought a detailed report from the West Bengal government on the recent Ram Navami clashes in Howrah and Hooghly districts.

The two-member division bench of Acting Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmoy Bhattacharya has directed the state government to submit the report along with CCTV footage of the clashes by Wednesday.

The development occurred during the first hearing on a PIL filed by the leader of the opposition in state assembly Suvendu Adhikari, demanding a central agency probe in the March 30 clashes which turned Shibpur and Kazipara in Howrah into virtual battlefields.

The division bench also directed the state police to ensure that the common people are not affected because of the tension.

While criticising the role of the police on this count, the bench also alerted the administration to be careful so that such incidents are not repeated.

Also on Monday, the state advocate general Soumendra Nath Mookherjee faced questions from the bench on the alleged failure on part of the police in the matter.

"Why did the police fail to have prior information of such possible incidents though there had been precedence of similar development before? How could police have such a casual approach? What actions have been taken so far? Has Section 144 been imposed in those areas?" Justice Sivagnanam questioned.

The state advocate general argued that the police gave permission for a peaceful procession.

"However, after some time a section of the protestors resorted to violence. Section 144 has been imposed. Internet services have been suspended in certain pockets. So far as many as 36 individuals have been arrested," he informed the court.

The next hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

