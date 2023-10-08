Home / India News / CBI searches senior Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim's residence: Officials

CBI searches senior Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim's residence: Officials

Hakim, the minister of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs, is also the mayor of Kolkata. He is a senior leader of the TMC and has significant sway in the party's organisation

Press Trust of India Kolkata
A team of CBI officers reached Hakim's residence in south Kolkata's Chetla area along with a large contingent of central forces, officials said.

Last Updated : Oct 8 2023 | 10:23 AM IST
The CBI conducted searches at the residence of senior West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim in Kolkata on Sunday morning in connection with its investigation into the alleged irregularities in recruitments made by the civic bodies in the state, officials said.

"Two CBI officers are questioning him," a senior official told PTI.

As the searches began, Hakim's supporters gathered outside his house, and began a protest.

On Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched multiple locations, including the residence of Food and Supplies Minister Rathin Ghosh, in connection with the case.

It is alleged by the central investigating agencies that around 1,500 people were illegally recruited by different civic bodies in the state, between 2014 and 2018, against monetary considerations.

First Published: Oct 8 2023 | 10:23 AM IST

