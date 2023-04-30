CBI to probe corruption in Metro project during previous DMK regime: BJP

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Sunday said he had lodged a complaint with the CBI on a project implemented during the previous DMK regime (2006-11), over which he had recently levelled corruption allegations.

Speaking to reporters, the BJP leader said his party was committed to fighting against corruption and it would reflect in its proposed statewide yatra titled 'En Mann En Makkal' (my soil, my people), ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"You have started seeing it in Tamil Nadu also," he said, apparently referring to the recent release of the 'DMK Files' by him, in which he had listed the assets (and their valuation) allegedly belonging to leaders of the ruling party in the state.

Responding to a question, Annamalai said he had lodged a complaint with the CBI about the Chennai Metro Rail Phase I project vis-a-vis kickbacks, and submitted proof as well. "I was told that six others too have filed complaints. A firm which had taken part in the biding process has filed a complaint."



On April 14, Annamalai -- referring to the DMK rule between 2006 and 2011 -- had alleged that payments were received by the party as kickbacks from a company that won a bid related to the execution of the Chennai Metro Rail Phase I project.

He had alleged that "kickbacks of Rs 200 crore" had been channelled by a multinational company through two shell firms to "Chief Minister M K Stalin for DMK's 2011 election fund".

The BJP leader had said at the time that he would lodge a complaint with the CBI, seeking a probe.

Referring to the recent discussions that the AIADMK's top leadership had with BJP chief J P Nadda and top leader Amit Shah in Delhi, Annamalai said he was asked by the party brass to take part in that meeting and he participated.

A few days ago, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and other senior leaders including S P Velumani visited Amit Shah and Nadda in Delhi, along with Annamalai.

"We had discussions. Our goal is 2024 LS polls. People are angry with the DMK government. We are seeing how this regime has become anti-people." The goal is to win all 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu as well as the lone seat in neighbouring Puducherry. The talks were on those lines, he said.

"The challenge before us is to transform into votes (favouring NDA) the mood that prevails in Tamil Nadu against the ruling DMK," he said.

To a question related to seat sharing between the AIADMK and BJP, he said there was still a lot of time left for the LS polls and hence it was premature to talk about that.