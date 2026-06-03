CBSE re-evaluation requests cross 56,000; Board says DoS attack thwarted

Applications for verification and re-evaluation of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examination answer scripts continued to mount on Wednesday, with requests crossing 56,000 by late evening even as students’ concerns over answer-book discrepancies and recent technical glitches remained in focus.

According to updates shared by the CBSE on X, the portal had received more than 56,000 applications for verification and re-evaluation as of 9.30 pm on Wednesday.

The latest figures indicate a sharp rise in applications since Tuesday night, when CBSE said the portal had recorded more than 28,000 successful submissions by 10 pm.

CBSE also disclosed that a 3.8-million-packet denial-of-service (DoS) attack on its website was successfully thwarted on Wednesday afternoon. The board said its technical teams were proactively monitoring portal performance and introducing refinements to ensure a smoother, faster and more seamless experience for students.

The applications have been filed after more than 400,000 students accessed scanned copies of their evaluated answer books, double the number from last year, when it was about 200,000, according to officials. The updates come after the verification and re-evaluation portal failed to open on the scheduled date earlier this week, triggering complaints from students seeking access to the facility. However, complaints about access issues persisted on social media on Wednesday, with several students claiming they were unable to log in to the post-result portal despite entering the correct details. Multiple users tagged CBSE on X, reporting repeated “verification failed” messages during Aadhaar authentication and urging the board to resolve the issue before application deadlines expire.

In a separate update on Wednesday, CBSE said payment gateways of State Bank of India (SBI), Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda and Indian Bank were available on the portal and that students do not need to hold accounts with these banks to make payments and can use any of the designated gateways. More than 56,000 payment transactions were processed through the payment gateways of the four public sector banks, according to figures disclosed by the banks on social media. Among the four banks, SBI said its payment gateway had processed more than 40,000 payments. Bank of Baroda reported more than 7,500 transactions, while Indian Bank said over 5,000 customers had used its gateway. Canara Bank reported that more than 4,000 customers had made payments through its platform.