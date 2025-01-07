CEC calls for legal framework to curb freebies in election campaigns

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, who will demit office next month on February 18, days after the conclusion of the Delhi Assembly polls, on Tuesday flagged the need for “accepted and legal answers” to curb the announcement of “freebies” by political parties during election campaigns.

At a press conference to announce the schedule for the Delhi Assembly polls, the last election he will supervise before demitting office, Kumar also advocated remote voting to ensure that India’s 300 million “missing voters” exercise their right to vote. He supported the proposal of replacing booth-wise counting of votes with the ‘totaliser system’ to prevent disclosure of voting patterns at specific booths.

With the Union Budget slated to be presented on February 1, Kumar said the Election Commission will write to the Cabinet Secretary, conveying that no Delhi-specific provisions can be made in the Union Budget that might disturb the level playing field.

On the issue of ‘freebies’, the CEC said, "Our proforma is on our website. This is high time it is accepted and legal answers are found, but our hands are tied at the moment because the matter is sub-judice.”

In October 2022, the Election Commission proposed amending the Model Code of Conduct to make it incumbent on political parties to include in their respective manifestos the financial ramifications of their promises. It sought responses from political parties on the issue and shared a proforma for the purpose.

The CEC conceded that it was difficult to define what a "freebie" is and that the Election Commission's "hands are tied" as the matter is sub-judice. Kumar said a three-judge bench of the Madras High Court had earlier ruled that freebies were not "disallowed." "What is a freebie for me may be an entitlement for someone else... It is very difficult to define what a freebie is," the CEC said.

Kumar, however, added that electors had the right to know the state's fiscal health when political parties make such promises—the financial cost of rolling out the promises, the state’s debt-to-GDP ratio, and how much it would need to borrow and the interest it would have to pay. “We cannot mortgage the future of future generations; this is a very serious issue,” he said.

Regarding the challenges India’s electoral system faces, Kumar said polarisation during poll campaigns could leave scars that may last forever. He urged political parties to ensure boundaries were not crossed. “Aggression during campaigns sows seeds of impatience, and younger generations are weaning away from elections,” he said.

The CEC also rebutted the Opposition’s recent criticism of the election process in Maharashtra. He said after the Supreme Court mandated in 2019 that five VVPATs must be counted from each assembly constituency, over 67,000 VVPATs have been checked, and 45 million VVPAT slips verified. “And let me assure you that not even a difference of one vote has been found with the new machines since 2019," Kumar said.

He said the courts have ruled on 42 occasions that EVMs are not hackable and that allegations of tampering are totally baseless. The CEC reiterated that it is impossible to change voter turnout data and a misconceived narrative is being spread about an increase in voting after 5 pm.

The CEC defended the recent amendment to election rules restricting CCTV footage of polling booths from public inspection, saying it is meant to protect voters' privacy and prevent misuse.

On his retirement plans, Kumar said he planned to head to the deep Himalayas to “detoxify” himself, seeking solitude and self-study. A 1984-batch IAS officer from the Bihar/Jharkhand cadre, Kumar reminisced about how he attended a municipal school where classes were held under a tree. "I started learning ABCD in the 6th class. We carried a slate and sat under a tree to study. I want to go back to those roots and teach such children," he said.