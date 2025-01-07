Delhi Assembly polls: Govt issues MCC directives for Feb 5 elections

With the Model Code of Conduct coming into force for the assembly polls announced on February 5, the Delhi government on Tuesday issued various guidelines barring display of photos and references to the elected dispensation or politicians of any other party on official websites.

The general administration department (GAD) in its order directed various departments to immediately remove photographs and references of the council of ministers, political parties and their leaders from official websites.

In another order, the GAD directed that no advertisements will be issued highlighting the government's achievements at the cost of public exchequer in view of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) imposition.

"If any advertisement has already been released for telecast/broadcast or published in the print media, it must be ensured that the telecast/broadcast of such advertisement on electronic media is stopped forthwith," said the order.

No wall writing, pasting of posters or defacement in any other form or displaying of cutouts, hoardings, banners and flags will be permitted on any government premise, said another order.

The use of official vehicles for campaigning, electioneering or election related travel will be completely banned.

Also Read

The Delhi Assembly polls will be held on February 5 and the counting of votes will be held on February 8, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced earlier in the day.

The last date to file the nominations is January 17 and the scrutiny of nominations will be done by January 18.

The candidates will be able to withdraw their nominations till January 20.