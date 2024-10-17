Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Forced to make emergency landing, CEC spends night at Uttarakhand village

Forced to make emergency landing, CEC spends night at Uttarakhand village

The helicopter took off on Thursday morning once the weather cleared and reached the Munsyari Tehsil headquarters safely

Rajiv Kumar, Rajiv, ECI
Rajiv Kumar (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 12:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Forced to make an emergency landing in a remote village near Munsiyari due to bad weather on Wednesday, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar spent the night in an uninhabited house in sub-zero temperature along with two pilots and two poll officials.

The helicopter took off on Thursday morning once the weather cleared and reached the Munsyari Tehsil headquarters safely, sources said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kumar was scheduled to visit the remote polling stations in Pithoragarh and 14 nearby villages to gain first-hand knowledge of the challenges faced by the election officials and the electorate in the high-altitude terrain, the sources said.

According to Pithoragarh District Magistrate Vinod Girish Goswami, the chopper, which was on its way to Milam Glacier, left at around 1 pm on Wednesday.

However, due to the cloudy weather and low visibility, it landed on a helipad in Ralam village, 42 km away, at around 1.30 pm, he said.

In the past too, Kumar had explored the remote polling locations in the region.

More From This Section

Wildlife Board approves 5 roads in Ladakh, including Daulat Beg Oldie route

LIVE news updates: Supreme Court upholds constitutional validity of Section 6A of Citizenship Act

Vistara's Frankfurt-Mumbai flight makes emergency landing after bomb threat

Recognition of Pali as classical language honours Buddha's heritage: PM

Supreme Court declares Section 6A of Citizenship Act, 1955 constitutional

Soon after assuming charge in 2022, he trekked to one of the most distant polling stations at Dumak village in Chamoli district to experience the difficulties faced by the polling staff.

Following the visit, the district election officers reviewed and optimised the route maps for polling stations that required two to three days of trekking. A special backpack to carry EVMs also came into use for such harsh terrains.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

'Causing major distortions, time for self-introspection': CEC on exit polls

Maharashtra to vote on Nov 20, Jharkhand on Nov 13 & 20; results on Nov 23

Urban voter apathy concerning, efforts being put to ensure max polling: CEC

J&K elections: 'History in making' as people vote, says CEC Rajiv Kumar

Kept promise of shorter election period for polls: CEC Rajiv Kumar

Topics :Election Commission of Indiachief election commissionerUttarakhandElection Commissioners

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 12:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story