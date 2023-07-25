Home / India News / Ceiling prices of 691 formulations have been fixed under NELM 2022: Centre

Ceiling prices of 691 formulations have been fixed under NELM 2022: Centre

The government on Tuesday said that till July 17, ceiling prices have been fixed for 915 scheduled formulations

Press Trust of India New Delhi
File photo of cough syrup. Photo: Shutterstock

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 9:33 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The government on Tuesday said that till July 17, ceiling prices have been fixed for 915 scheduled formulations.

Out of the total, ceiling prices of 691 formulations have been fixed under the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) 2022 and 224 formulations under NLEM 2015, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.

Besides, the retail price of around 2,450 new drugs under Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013 has been fixed till July 7, 2023, he noted.

The minister also stated that a total of 5,772 complaints alleging overcharging were received by drug pricing regulatory body NPPA over the five-year period ranging between 2018-19 and 2022-23.

Replying to a query regarding the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs), Khuba said 9,512 outlets are now functional across the country.

The product basket of PMBJP presently comprises about 1,800 medicines and 285 surgical devices, covering all major therapeutic groups, he noted.

The government has fixed a target for opening 10,000 PMBJKs by March 2024.

Also Read

IT companies to focus on fixed price projects to improve margins: Report

Medicines for anxiety, diabetes to get cheaper as NPPA fixes ceiling prices

Fixed wireless access a key money-spinner for telcos post 5G: Ericsson exec

US debt ceiling: Why the government of the USA may go bankrupt soon?

US House passes debt-limit deal easing default concerns; Bill now in Senate

Govt to release two commemorative coins to mark India's G20 presidency

Ministers from 35 countries to meet for G20 Climate Working Group

Grassroot-level empowerment in focus during India's G20 presidency

Paytm e-comm partners with NCCF, ONDC to sell tomatoes at Rs 70/kg in Delhi

Agreed to ban two veterinary drugs to conserve vultures: Centre to Delhi HC

Topics :CentreRajya Sabha

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 9:33 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story