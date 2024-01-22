Celebs chose traditional for Ayodhya Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony



Many Bollywood celebs were spotted at the Mumbai airport while they were heading to the ' Pran pratishtha ' function in Ayodhya. As guests, a number of well-known figures from Bollywood have been invited. From actors to directors, and cricketers; there are among 500 guests, as per PTI.

From megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher to Randeep Hooda and Madhuri Dixit were seen at the airport ahead of the great grand ceremony of Ayodhya's Pran Pratishtha.



The ceremony is set to happen today, on Monday, January 22, 2024 in presence of the chief guest and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi between 12:05 pm and 1pm.





Celebs at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’ Ceremony • Amitabh Bachchan Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan was seen in a car outside the Mumbai airport wearing white kurta-pyjama on Monday morning ahead of the Ayodhya ceremony.

• Sachin Tendulkar Indian Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar posed for paparazzi as he left for Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at Ayodhya. He was among the many VIPs invited for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple.

• Rajinikanth and Dhanush South Indian superstars Rajinikanth and Dhanush flew a day prior to the grand ceremony of the Ram Temple. The actors were seen waving at the fans while reaching the Chennai airport to Ayodhya for their flight.



• Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi





Also Read: PM Modi arrives at Ram mandir, 'mangal dhwani' graces Ayodhya: Top updates Telugu actors Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi were seen in traditional outfits boarding a private plane in Hyderabad for the ceremony. They were seen surrounded by security personnel, while waving at fans and walked on the tarmac to board the plane alongside families.

• Kangana Ranaut

On Sunday, the "Queen" Actor Kangana Ranaut arrived at Ayodhya airport and participated in a 'Swachh Bharat' mission at an Ayodhya temple. She was seen wearing a beautiful red and gold silk saree, and was seen clearing the floors at the Hanuman Garhi temple. She told ANI, "Ayodhya has been decorated like a bride. Bhajans and yagya are being organised at several places. It feels like we have reached 'Dev Lok'...We cannot say anything about those who do not want to come...It feels really good to be in Ayodhya right now".

• Mr and Mrs Randeep Hooda

The newlyweds Bollywood couple Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram waved to the media outside the Mumbai airport prior to flying for Ayodhya's great grand ceremony. The actor was seen chanting "Jai Shri Ram" with the media. Mr Hooda said, "It's a big day for India", on being asked about the inauguration ceremony.

• Anupam Kher

The Kashmir Files actor Anupam Kher was also seen flowing with excitement on his way to Ayodhya on Sunday. "I have reached Ayodhya with all the Ram devotees. There was an atmosphere of great devotion in the plane. We are blessed. Our country is blessed! Jai Shri Ram!," the actor posted a video of himself on Instagram inside the flight holded a saffron-coloured flag.

• Madhuri Dixit with husband Shriram Nene, Vicky-Katrina and Ranbir-Alia

The popular Bollywood couples Madhuri Dixit with husband Shriram Nene, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif were also spotted outside the Mumbai airport in graceful traditional outfits before they flew to Ayodhya airport. The couples, wearing sarees and kurta pyjamas, waved to the paparazzi gently with folded hands.

• Other celebrities at the Mumbai airport for the Ayodhya airport

The media caught other celebrities at the private airport in Mumbai including Rohit Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana, Jackie Shroff, Sachin Tendulkar, Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Shriram Nene, Rajkumar Hirani, and others.