Ram temple: What is Pran Pratishtha? How is it done? All details here

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The entire nation is excited about the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The idol of Lord Ram Lalla is going to be installed at the Ram Temple after the consecration ceremony on January 22, 2024. The temple's construction is nearing completion, and many VVIPs and celebrities from across the world are anticipated to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

As the devotees of Lord Ram are eagerly waiting for the consecration ceremony, let's first understand the rituals involved in Pran Pratishtha.

What is Pran Pratishtha?

Pran Pratishtha is a popular ritual in Jainism and Hinduism, where the idol of a deity is installed at a sacred place, like a temple, after sanctification. During the time of installation of the idols, the priests perform a lot of rituals while chanting Vedic hymns.

The term Pran denotes life force, and Pratishtha means establishment. The term Pran Pratishtha, or consecration ceremony, means invoking the life force in the idol.

What happens to the idol before Pran Pratishtha?

Pran Pratishtha is considered an important ritual at any temple. It is believed that before the process of Pran Pratishtha every idol is like any other decorative piece of a figurine and that through Pran Pratishtha, special powers are infused into them, transforming them into deities. After this process, devotees can worship these idols.

What are the rituals of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony?

Before the Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Preparation of the idol: The idol is meticulously crafted from stone, metal, clay, or wood, following specific guidelines and proportions.

Selection of an auspicious date and time: Astrologers determine the most favourable time for the ceremony, considering planetary alignments and lunar cycles.

Gathering of materials: Sacred ingredients like holy water, herbs, flowers, and mantras are prepared.

Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Purification rituals: The idol and the temple are cleansed with chants, mantras, and offerings to remove any impurities.

Invocation of deities: Priests chant powerful mantras and hymns, inviting the chosen deity to reside in the idol.

Life-giving Prana: Specific rituals and offerings are performed to infuse the murti with the divine life force, Prana.

Offering of food and prayers: The consecrated murti is offered its first meal and worshipped with devotion and gratitude.

How long does the consecration last?

It's believed that once the idol is consecrated, it is considered to remain for eternity. However, worshipping idols with all rituals is necessary every day after the invocation of life.

Why is the idol always faced eastward?

According to Hindu religious texts, the face of the idol in the temple or house should always be towards the east. It is believed that there is positive energy in the east direction and that the idols should be installed facing the east as the Sun rises in this direction.