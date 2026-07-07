Census 2027 pre-test: What India is testing before counting its citizens

The government on Monday began testing the machinery it will use to count its population in 2027, starting a pre-test of the second and most consequential phase of the Census: the enumeration of every individual.

The exercise is being conducted in selected sample areas across states and Union Territories after the Registrar General of India (RGI) notified the pre-test on Saturday. Haryana is among the states where population enumeration began on July 6.

Census 2027 will be India's first population count since 2011, after the exercise due in 2021 was postponed during the Covid-19 pandemic. It will also be the country's first fully digital Census, the first to offer self-enumeration and the first since Independence to electronically collect caste data beyond the existing Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories.

The pre-test is, therefore, more than a sample headcount. It is a rehearsal for whether new apps, online forms, training systems and field procedures can work at the scale of roughly 1.4 billion people. What is the pre-test and why is it happening? A pre-test serves as a “dress rehearsal” for the Census, allowing the government to test the entire process in selected areas before the nationwide exercise. It helps assess whether questions are clear, digital tools and self-enumeration systems work properly, enumerators are adequately trained, and households can be covered without duplication or omission. The findings are then used to identify problems and make necessary changes before the actual Census begins. The process is designed to expose problems in the system while there is still time to correct them.

The pre-test is an important step towards ensuring a smooth, accurate and efficient Census operation, according to Sumita Misra, Haryana’s nodal officer for Census 2027, quoted by the PTI as saying. The first pre-test, conducted in November 2025, covered around 5,000 Census blocks nationwide. The purpose was to test the methodology, digital tools and training systems before the actual Housinglisting and Housing Census began. The second pre-test will ensure every person’s demographic and socio-economic details are recorded. It commenced from July 6 and will end on July 18, 2026, followed by a revisional round on July 19-20.

What will change in Census 2027? Enumerators will collect information directly on mobile applications using smartphones, while households will have the option of filling in their own details online. The digital shift is intended to shorten the journey between collecting and processing data. In the 2011 Census, information was recorded on paper and later digitised. In 2027, data entered in the field will move directly into the Census system. The system is also designed to work in areas without internet connectivity. Enumerators can collect data offline and upload it once a connection becomes available. People without access to the internet or a smartphone will continue to be covered through door-to-door visits.

Another change is the geo-tagging of buildings, which can help map Census coverage and reduce the risk of structures being missed. To track the whole exercise and monitor field work, the government has designed the web-based Census Monitoring and Management System. How long does it take to count over 1.4 billion people? Census 2027 is spread across two years. The Houselisting and Housing Census is being conducted for 30 days in each state and Union Territory at some point between April and September 2026. Population Enumeration will take place in February 2027, except in certain inaccessible areas where the count will be done in September 2026.