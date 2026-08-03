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Home / Industry / Auto / TVS Motor July sales: EVs soar 158%; overall sales hit record 629,675 units

TVS Motor July sales: EVs soar 158%; overall sales hit record 629,675 units

The company posted record monthly sales of 629,675 units, with electric two-wheeler volumes surging 158 per cent and domestic two-wheeler sales rising 42 per cent

TVS Motor company

TVS Motor, part of TVS VENU, operates manufacturing facilities in India and Indonesia and sells its products across 90 countries | Photo: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 9:43 AM IST

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TVS Motor Company’s sales rose 38 per cent year-on-year to an all-time monthly high of 629,675 units in July 2026, driven by strong domestic demand and a surge in electric two-wheeler volumes.
 
The two- and three-wheeler manufacturer had sold 456,350 units in July 2025, according to a stock-exchange filing on Monday.
 
Electric two-wheeler sales more than doubled during the month, rising 158 per cent to a record 60,934 units from 23,605 units in the corresponding month last year.
 
Total two-wheeler sales increased 38 per cent year-on-year to 603,138 units in July from 438,790 units. Domestic two-wheeler volumes climbed 42 per cent to 437,394 units from 308,720 units a year earlier.
   
TVS Motor’s international business recorded its highest-ever monthly sales of 184,264 units, up 29 per cent from 142,629 units in July 2025.

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Two-wheelers accounted for 165,744 units of international sales, marking a 27 per cent increase from 130,070 units in the year-ago month.
 
Three-wheeler sales rose 51 per cent year-on-year to a monthly record of 26,537 units from 17,560 units.
 
The company recorded its highest-ever monthly sales across overall volumes, international business, electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers during July.
 
TVS Motor, part of TVS VENU, operates manufacturing facilities in India and Indonesia and sells its products across 90 countries. 

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Topics : TVS Motor TVS Motor sales TVS Motor Company

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 9:43 AM IST