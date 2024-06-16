Home / India News / Centipede in ice-cream ordered online, claims Noida woman, probe launched

Centipede in ice-cream ordered online, claims Noida woman, probe launched

Noida food safety department has collected samples of the brand's ice-cream from the store of instant delivery company Blinkit's for testing

Naturals Ice Cream
Representative Image: A woman here has claimed she has found a centipede inside an ice-cream tub she ordered through an instant delivery app.
Press Trust of India Noida
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2024 | 6:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A woman here has claimed she has found a centipede inside an ice-cream tub she ordered through an instant delivery app, said food safety officials, who have launched a probe into the matter.

In a post on X on June 15, the woman, who identified herself as Deepa Devi, shared a picture showing the insect inside the ice-cream tub.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Finding an insect inside my Amul India ice cream was truly alarming. Quality control and food safety should never be compromised. FSSAI Publication have to take some legal action on such kind of incidents that are increasing in numbers day by day (sic)," she posted.

The Noida food safety department has collected samples of the brand's ice-cream from the store of instant delivery company Blinkit's for testing, the officials said.

ALSO READ: How Amul navigated the tricky terrains of India's ice cream market

"Sample has been taken and sent to the laboratory for testing. We are under process of registering the matter with regard violation of provisions of the Food Safety Act, 2006," Chief Food Safety Officer Akshay Goyal told PTI.

He said the food safety department took suo motu cognisance of the woman's social media post and reached out to her.

The packaging date printed on the ice-cream tub was April 15, 2024, and the expiry date April 15, 2025, according to the official.

"The matter is under investigation now. All facts would be confirmed only once the lab reports are received by us," Goyal said.

He also added that people can approach the food safety department's office in Surajpur if they have any concern about food items in Noida and Greater Noida.

Also Read

Cola, beverage, ice cream makers expect surge in sales as temperature soars

Unilever to separate its ice cream biz, cut 7,500 jobs in restructuring bid

Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival draws record tourists to China

Notice served to Gurugram cafe where five fell ill after consuming dry ice

Doctor finds piece of human thumb in frozen dessert he ordered online

HM Shah orders implementation of area domination, zero-terror plan in Jammu

Hike in fuel prices will ensure funding essential services: CM Siddaramaiah

Ensure 1% quota for transgenders in public employment: HC to WB govt

No need to teach about riots, demolition in schools: NCERT director Saklani

Railway Board to study to find out why drivers violate speed limits

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Noida AuthorityGreater NoidaIce Creamice creams

First Published: Jun 16 2024 | 6:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story