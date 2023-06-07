Central govt spent Rs 30,000 crore on Goa's development: CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday that in the last nine years, Rs 30,000 crore has been spent by the Central government on the developmental works of the coastal state.

Sawant said this while speaking at a programme at Manohar International Airport in Mopa. Union Minister for State for Tourism Shripad Naik was also present.

"My government is committed to the development of the state. In the last nine years, more than Rs 30,000 crore has been spent by the Central government on the progress of Goa. We have never seen such spending in 50 years (by a non-BJP government) by the Central government for infrastructure development of Goa. In the last nine years, big changes have taken place in Goa," he said.

Praising the Narendra Modi government, Sawant said that 72 new airports have been built in the last nine years.

"A travel vlogger has also appreciated the Mopa airport. This is the biggest project in Goa. We are committed to the development of Goa," he reiterated.

He said that a travel vlogger who met him at the Manohar International Airport, shared her experiences with him. "The new airport offers the best experience to commuters travelling to Goa," he said.

Sawant said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the civil aviation sector of India is witnessing a massive transformation.

Sawant also visited the All India Institute of Ayurveda at Dhargal in North Goa as part of the 'VikasTirth Yatra' and said that under the PM Modi-led government, India's health infrastructure is strengthening with the development of the AYUSH sector.

