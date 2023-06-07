Home / India News / President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Serbian capital on state visit

President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Serbian capital on state visit

She is on the second and final leg of her six-day visit to Suriname and Serbia to bolster India's bilateral engagement with the two countries

Press Trust of India Belgrade
President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Serbian capital on state visit

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 7:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday arrived here in the Serbian capital on a state visit and was received by her Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic.

The visit is the first by an Indian President to Serbia.

"President Droupadi Murmu was given a warm welcome on arrival in Belgrade. This is the first visit by an Indian President to Serbia. As a special gesture, President @avucic of Serbia received President Murmu at the airport. She was accorded a guard of honour on her arrival," her office tweeted.

She is on the second and final leg of her six-day visit to Suriname and Serbia to bolster India's bilateral engagement with the two countries.

She is in Serbia from June 7 to 9.

"She will be on a state visit to Serbia on the invitation of the Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic," Secretary (West) in the MEA Sanjay Verma said on June 2 in New Delhi.

The President will have a bilateral meeting with President Vucic, and meet Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, and Speaker of the National Assembly Vladimir Orlic. She will also address a business event and interact with the Indian community.

Verma said it will be her first-ever visit to Europe after she became the President.

"This is also the first-ever state visit at the level of head of state between the two countries," he said.

Murmu arrived here after completing her three-day state visit to Suriname - her first since assuming office in July last year.

Also Read

Prez Murmu to travel to Suriname, Serbia next month on first state visit

Another mass killing in Serbia after deadly school shooting, 8 killed

President Droupadi Murmu emplanes for 6-day visits to Suriname, Serbia

President Droupadi Murmu to embark on a two-day visit to Arunachal today

Disturbances in Kosovo won't affect visit of President Murmu to Serbia: MEA

Maximum airfares drop 14-61% after govt intervention: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Gehlot inaugurates Kaliteer lift, Silavat Anicut projects in Rajasthan

Map in India's new Parliament a cultural one, not political: PM Prachanda

Around 35% of Rs 2,000 currency notes deposited or exchanged so far

Wrestlers to halt protest till June 15 after Anurag Thakur assures action

Topics :Indian Presidentpresident

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 8:52 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story