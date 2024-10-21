Central govt to sanction road projects worth Rs 2,800 crore in Tripura

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways will sanction projects worth Rs 2,800 crore to Tripura to boost the state's connectivity, an official statement said on Monday.

The assurance came at a review meeting chaired by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, held in Vanijya Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, who holds the PWD portfolio, was also present in the meeting, the statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

"During the meeting, discussions were held on eight projects which will be sanctioned by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for the northeastern state," it said.