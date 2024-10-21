HUDCO to lend Rs 11,000 cr for Amaravati greenfield capital construction

Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO), a navaratna central public sector enterprise, has come forward to lend Rs 11,000 crore for the construction of Amaravati greenfield capital city in Andhra Pradesh, the state government said on Monday.

Municipal Minister P Narayana, who was in Delhi today, met with HUDCO chief executive Sanjay Kulshrestha and explained to him about the state's government's plans for Amaravati development.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Satisfied by the state government's proposals, HUDCO CEO agreed to lend Rs 11,000 crore to Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (AP CRDA) for Amaravati construction," an official release said.