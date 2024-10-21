President Murmu's Odisha visit postponed in view of impending cyclone

President Droupadi Murmu's scheduled three-day visit to Odisha from Wednesday has been postponed in view of the impending cyclone that is likely to hit the state's coast on October 25.

Murmu was scheduled to visit Bangriposi, Uparbeda, Rairangpur, Puri and Bhubaneswar during her stay.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

I am directed to convey that due to unavoidable circumstances the visit of the Hon'ble President from 23rd to 25th October, 2024 stands postponed, a communication from the President's secretariat to the Odisha chief secretary read.

Sources said that her tour has been postponed in view of the impending cyclone that would hit Odisha coast by October 25.