Centre calls all-party meeting on Dec 2 ahead of Parliament Winter session

The Winter session of Parliament 2023 will conclude on December 22

ANI
Screenshot of new Lok Sabha chamber

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 11:26 AM IST
The government has convened an all-party meeting on December 2 ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament that is scheduled to begin on December 4.

The Winter session of Parliament 2023 will conclude on December 22.

On behalf of the government, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi has called an all-party meeting on December 2.

The all-party meeting is usually convened a day before the session begins, this time it has been preponed by a day due to the counting of votes for five states on December 3 where polls are underway.

The Winter session will be held a day after the declaration of results of assembly polls in five states - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana.

The outcome of the polls is expected to have resonance in the Session.

Three important bills which seek to replace the IPC, CrPC and the Evidence Act may be taken up for consideration during the session.

The session is also likely to discuss the report of the Ethics committe on the "cash for query" allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra. The committee has recommended her expulsion.

While the government will seek to push its legislative agenda, opposition parties are likely to press for discussion on issues of concern for them.

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 11:26 AM IST

