Home / India News / Centre deploys 20 additional CRPF companies in Delhi amid CJP protests

Centre deploys 20 additional CRPF companies in Delhi amid CJP protests

The forces, all drawn from the CRPF, are being airlifted from West Bengal after the Ministry of Home Affairs ordered their immediate deployment in the national capital on Tuesday night

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters raise slogans, near Jantar Mantar ahead of a protest march, in New Delhi, early Monday, July 20, 2026 (PTI Photo)
Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) during July 20 protests, near Jantar Mantar (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 9:40 AM IST
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The Centre has ordered deployment of 20 additional companies of the CRPF in Delhi to strengthen security measures in view of the CJP protests and demonstrations by various political parties, officials said on Wednesday.

The forces, all drawn from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), are being airlifted from West Bengal after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) ordered their immediate deployment in the national capital on Tuesday night.

A total of 20 CRPF companies are being airlifted from Kolkata to be deployed in Delhi to strengthen the law and order in view of the CJP protests, demonstrations by various political parties and the ongoing Parliament session, official sources in the security establishment told PTI.

Multiple instances of violent clashes during the latest protests have necessitated this immediate deployment, they said.

They said these companies were deployed in West Bengal for the conduct of assembly elections held there a few months back and were asked to stay put on the request of the state government, they said.

A CRPF company has a strength of about 100 personnel.

About 30 companies of the CRPF and its specialised anti-riots unit Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been provided by the Centre to the Delhi Police to beef up security measures in view of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest and the Monsoon session of the Parliament that began on July 20, according to the officials.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Centrecentral governmentDelhi PoliceCRPF Jantar MantarPolitical satire

First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 9:40 AM IST

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