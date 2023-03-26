Home / India News / Centre developing 60 jetties along Ganga from Varanasi to Haldia: Minister

Centre developing 60 jetties along Ganga from Varanasi to Haldia: Minister

The Centre is developing 60 jetties on the banks of Ganga between Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and Haldia in West Bengal, Union MoS for Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur said on Sunday

Press Trust of India |Press Trust of India | Kalyani
Centre developing 60 jetties along Ganga from Varanasi to Haldia: Minister

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2023 | 11:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Centre is developing 60 jetties on the banks of Ganga between Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and Haldia in West Bengal, Union MoS for Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur said on Sunday.

Inaugurating four such jetties on both sides of the river at Nadia's Kalyani and Tribeny in Hooghly district of West Bengal, he said the Centre was also developing 118 waterways in the country.

"The 118 new waterways will reduce distance, lower transportation costs and benefit small traders, daily passengers and students. It will strengthen the economy," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is focussing on the infrastructure development of the country which has been neglected for a long, he said.

"We want the cooperation of the West Bengal government for infrastructure development as the state needs it," he said.

Thakur said the four jetties he inaugurated were built at a cost of Rs 8 crore.

He also initiated various development along the Ichamati river -- National Waterway 44, in the North 24 Parganas district. The works will be undertaken across 24 km along the river, from Berigopalpore to Taranipore.

Topics :CentreVaranasiGanga

First Published: Mar 26 2023 | 10:36 PM IST

Also Read

Indian Oil keen for developing Haldia refinery into petrochemicals complex

PM Modi to flag off MV Ganga Vilas luxury cruise in Varanasi today

Adani Enterprises secures funds to build Ganga Expressway at Rs 23,000 cr

PM Modi virtually chairs National Ganga Council meeting in Kolkata

Akashdeep to be lit at Varanasi's Ganga Ghat in memory of brave warriors

Sarbananda Sonowal welcomes AFSPA withdrawal from more parts of Northeast

Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha as per rules: Jitendra Singh

Maharashtra reports 397 new coronavirus infections, no death in 24 hours

Piyush Goyal, Lithuania Ambassador flag off G-20 Yuva Slum Daud in Delhi

State scan: BJP bets big on PESA to woo tribal turf in Madhya Pradesh

Next Story