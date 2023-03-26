Home / India News / Maharashtra reports 397 new coronavirus infections, no death in 24 hours

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 397 new Covid-19 cases, registering a drop of 40 cases as compared to the previous day, taking the overall infection count to 81,41,854, a health official said

Press Trust of India |Press Trust of India | Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2023 | 11:19 PM IST
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 397 new COVID-19 cases, registering a drop of 40 cases as compared to the previous day, taking the overall infection count to 81,41,854, a health official said.

The fatality count remained unchanged at 1,48,435 as nobody succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

On Saturday, the state had recorded 437 infection cases, 94 more than the previous day.

As 236 patients recuperated on Sunday, the recovery figure increased to 79,91,302. The active case count now stands at 2,117, the official said. The recovery rate of the state is 98.15 per cent, while the case fatality rate is 1.82 per cent, he added. Mumbai city alone reported 123 new cases, followed by Thane city that logged 47 cases.

Mumbai circle, comprising the city and its satellite townships, reported 212 cases, followed by 99 in Pune circle, 32 in Kolhapur circle, 16 in Nashik circle, 11 in Aurangabad circle, 10 in Nagpur circle, nine in Latur circle and eight in Akola circle, he said. As many as 5,216 tests were carried out in the past 24 hours, increasing the total to 8,65,83,011, he said. Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 81,41,854, new cases: 397, death toll: 1,48,435, recoveries: 79,91,302, tests: 8,65,83,011.

First Published: Mar 26 2023 | 10:48 PM IST

