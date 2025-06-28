Centre gave no funds for Kerala's coastal protection: Minister Saji Cherian

Kerala Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian on Saturday claimed that the central government has not given a single rupee for protecting the 600-km long coastal area of the state from getting flooded by sea water during the rainy season.

According to Cherian, the Centre was requested to provide funds for coastal region protection, "but not a single rupee was given".

Despite the lack of aid from the Centre, the Left government has implemented the most number of welfare projects for the people of the coastal region.

He was speaking with reference to the recent protests in Chellanam here over coastal erosion and flooding of homes in the area by sea water.