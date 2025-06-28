Home / India News / 'Furthest from motherland, closest to hearts': PM Modi to Shubhanshu Shukla

'Furthest from motherland, closest to hearts': PM Modi to Shubhanshu Shukla

PM Modi congratulated Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla aboard the ISS during Axiom-4, as India returned to space after more than four decades

Narendra Modi Shubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4
Responding to PM Modi, Shubhanshu Shukla expressed his gratitude and shared how proud he was to represent the country. | Credit: X@PMO
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 7:13 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a video call with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who is currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 mission — marking India’s return to space after more than 41 years.
 
“You are furthest from the motherland, but closest to the hearts of Indians,” the Prime Minister told Shukla. He added, “Aapke naam mein bhi shubh hai aur aapki yatra naye yug ka shubharambh bhi hai (Part of your name also means auspicious, and your journey is an auspicious start to a new age). Though only the two of us are speaking, the emotions of 140 crore Indians are with me. My voice carries the excitement of the entire country.”

‘This journey belongs to the nation’

Shukla thanked the Prime Minister and said it was an honour to represent India in space. “I am fine and safe here. This is a new and extraordinary experience. This journey is not only mine, but that of the entire nation,” he said.
 
He also acknowledged the changing aspirations of young Indians: “Under your leadership, today’s India offers many opportunities for people to fulfil their dreams. I am proud to represent the country on this global platform.”
 
Shukla has become the first Indian to cross the Kármán line — widely regarded as the edge of space — since Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma flew aboard the Soviet Soyuz T-11 mission in 1984.   
 
Earlier, from space, Shukla had shared a message: “This isn't the beginning of my journey to the ISS, but the beginning of India's human space flight programme.”

Successful docking with ISS marks key milestone

The SpaceX Dragon capsule carrying the Axiom-4 crew — including Shukla, whose call sign is “Grace” — successfully docked with the International Space Station on Thursday, 26 June.
 
The capsule, launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center a day earlier, performed a series of precise orbit-raising manoeuvres during its 28-hour flight to the ISS. Docking sensors were activated as the capsule aligned with the station, completing a soft docking at 16:02 IST. The full docking sequence was completed by 16:16 IST.
 
While the manoeuvre was standard for a Dragon mission, it marked a historic moment for Shukla and for India’s aspirations in human spaceflight.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Consumer body backs medical negligence claim, awards ₹10 lakh compensation

Tripura needs stronger security due to current situation in Bangladesh: CM

VP Dhankhar calls Emergency-era Preamble changes a 'festering wound'

Medical report confirms multiple injuries in Kolkata law college rape case

Over 72,000 houses built under Tamil Nadu scheme to make state 'hut-free'

Topics :Narendra ModiAstronautsInternational Space StationsNASASpaceX

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story