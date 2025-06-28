Home / India News / Tripura needs stronger security due to current situation in Bangladesh: CM

Tripura needs stronger security due to current situation in Bangladesh: CM

Tripura is surrounded by Bangladesh on three sides. Therefore, strengthening of security is needed, the chief minister said after inaugurating the state's first cyber police station here

Manik Saha, Manik, Tripura CM
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. (Photo: PTI)
PTI Agartala
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 6:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday exhorted various agencies to enhance security and surveillance in the state, given the current situation in Bangladesh.

Tripura is surrounded by Bangladesh on three sides. Therefore, strengthening of security is needed, the chief minister said after inaugurating the state's first cyber police station here.

"We all know the present situation in Bangladesh. There is a need to enhance security arrangements. The northeastern state has been made into a corridor for the smuggling of drugs and narcotic items. Infiltration from across the border is also another problem," he said.

"There are reports that a section of people go close to the international border (Indian side) and have conversations with people living on the other side of the international border. The situation may turn ugly once AI-enabled 5G service is available," he said.

Referring to the shift from conventional warfare during 'Operation Sindoor', the chief minister said cannons and the presence of forces were not seen in the conflict (With Pakistan).

"Modern warfare requires a click," he said.

"A mobile phone has become more dangerous than AK-47 rifles. Advanced technology has changed the form of battle, conflict or war," he said.

Terming cybercrime a kind of shadow warfare, he said the security forces need to fight the criminals digitally to prevent fraudulent activities.

Emphasising awareness among the people about cyber fraud activities, Saha said the security agencies are also required to upgrade their skills to foil fraudulent activities on digital platforms.

The Director General of Police (DGP), Anurag Dhankar, urged the people to contact the newly inaugurated cyber police station if they encounter any incident related to cybercrime.

The cyber police station is located in Agartala's AD Nagar and it will deal with all cyber-related crimes across the state.

The Centre has given Rs 45 lakh out of the total outlay of Rs 5 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

VP Dhankhar calls Emergency-era Preamble changes a 'festering wound'

Medical report confirms multiple injuries in Kolkata law college rape case

Over 72,000 houses built under Tamil Nadu scheme to make state 'hut-free'

ED alleges cash scam in management quota admissions at 3 Bengaluru colleges

Himanta Biswa Sarma urges removal of 'secularism, socialism' from Preamble

Topics :Tripura CMTripuraBangladesh electionIndia-Bangladesh ties

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story