Centre introduces Immigration and Foreigners Bill 2025 in Lok Sabha

The government on Tuesday introduced the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha, with the objective to streamline the entry, exit and stay of foreigners in India. The Opposition said the Bill violated constitutional provisions.

According to its statement of objects and reasons, the proposed legislation, when enacted, will avoid multiplicity and overlapping of laws on the same or related subject and is meant to comply with the government’s policy of simplification of laws.

The Bill encompasses matters relating to immigration, namely the functions of Immigration Officer, the requirement of passport and visa, and other matters. It specifies matters relating to foreigners and their registration, provisions relating to obligation of universities and educational institutions admitting any foreigner, and obligation of hospitals, nursing homes or any other medical institutions admitting foreigners.

It also has provisions relating to foreigners whose movements are restricted; the power of civil authority to control places frequented by foreigners; liability of carriers and their obligations; offences and punishment for contravention of certain provisions of the proposed legislation and composition of offences; the power of the central government to issue orders for removal of foreigners, to delegate and exempt, and to repeal the existing four Acts relating to foreigners and immigration.

The matters relating to foreigners and immigration are presently administered through the Foreigners Act, 1946 and the Immigration (Carriers’ Liability) Act, 2000. The other relevant Acts relating to foreigners and immigration are the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920 and the Registration of Foreigners Act, 1939.

However, the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920, the Registration of Foreigners Act, 1939, and the Foreigners Act, 1946 are not only of the pre-Constitution period, but “were brought into extraordinary times of first and second world wars”, states the Bill’s objective. It says that while there is an underlying continuity and commonality of objectives among the four Acts, there are some overlapping provisions among the said Acts, which make it necessary to repeal these four Acts and enact a new comprehensive legislation.

Also Read

Opposing the Bill at the introduction stage, Congress’ Manish Tewari said it violated multiple provisions of the Constitution, and the government may use the provisions of the proposed law to deny entry to those who are not in sync with the ideology of the ruling dispensation of the day. Trinamool Congress’ Saugata Roy said the proposed law could prevent inflow of talent from outside in various fields.

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, who introduced the Bill, said the central government has all the rights under the Union list to bring legislation on the subject. He asserted that while tourists were welcome to come to India, it was the government's responsibility to ensure peace and sovereignty of the nation remained intact.

According to Union home ministry data, a total of 9.84 million (98.40 lakh) foreigners visited India between April 1, 2023 and March 31, 2024.