Rooftop installations under PM Surya Ghar cross 1 mn mark: Pralhad Joshi

Over 1 million households have been solarised under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana so far, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said on Tuesday.

The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana is the world's largest domestic rooftop solar initiative, transforming India's energy landscape with a vision to supply solar power to one crore households by March 2027.

"India achieves a historic milestone in solar energy! Under the visionary leadership of PM @narendramodi ji, the @PMSuryaGhar Muft Bijli Yojana has empowered 10 lakh homes with solar energy, driving a new era of sustainability, affordability, and self-reliance," Joshi said in a post on X.

As per MNRE, as of March 10, 10.09 lakh installations have been completed across the country.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2024 with a budget outlay of Rs 75,021 crore, the initiative aims to provide free electricity to households by facilitating the installation of rooftop solar panels.

The scheme, implemented by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), has received 47.3 lakh applications. 6.13 lakh beneficiaries have successfully received subsidies, amounting to Rs 4,770 crore.

As of March 10, the scheme has facilitated the installation of over 3 GW of rooftop solar capacity. It is also driving the local production of inverters and Balance of Plant (BoP) components.

The government is targeting to solarise 20 lakh households by October.

Under the scheme, discoms are designated as state implementation agencies (SIAs) responsible for facilitating various measures, including net meter availability, timely inspection, and commissioning of installations.

The total financial outlay for the 'Incentives to DISCOMs' component is Rs 4,950 crore, subsuming the previous outlay under the Grid Connected Roof Top Solar (GCRT) Phase II programme.