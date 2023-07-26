Home / India News / Centre issues directions for blocking 3,470 URLs this year: MoS IT

Centre issues directions for blocking 3,470 URLs this year: MoS IT

"The Central Government has issued directions for blocking of 6,096, 6,775 and 3,470 URLs in the year 2021, 2022 and 2023, respectively," the minister added

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Rajeev Chandrasekhar

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 10:17 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The central government issued directions for blocking 3,470 URLs in 2023 under provisions of the IT Act, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Section 69A of the IT Act provides power to the central government to issue directions to block any information if it is necessary to do so in the interest of sovereignty and integrity, defence of India, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States or public order, Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

"The Central Government has issued directions for blocking of 6,096, 6,775 and 3,470 URLs in the year 2021, 2022 and 2023, respectively," the minister added.

He was specifically replying to a question on orders served by the government to social media platforms to take down content, hampering the digital safety of citizens since 2021.

The policies of the government are aimed at ensuring an open, safe and trusted and accountable internet for all digital nagriks, he said.

The IT Act penalises various offences relating to computer resources, including tampering with computer source documents (section 65), dishonestly or fraudulently damaging computer systems (section 66), identity theft (section 66C), cheating by impersonation (section 66D), the minister said.

Also Read

Govt to roll out lost mobile blocking, tracking system pan-India on May 17

Govt mulling blocking websites transmitting pirated content: Official

SC issues notice to Centre over blocking of BBC documentary on PM Modi

Kissht to LazyPay: Centre revokes order blocking seven loan apps

Karnataka High Court rejects Twitter plea against govt blocking orders

Health sector changing under PM: Mandaviya inaugurates AIIMS-Rae Bareli

India to host mega-event in redeveloped ITPO complex in Pragati Maidan

CAT tells Centre to reconsider DGCA ex-officer's claim for promotion to DG

No contractual hiring of police staff in Maha; Mumbai short of 10,000 cops

India, UK hold first Defence & Military Tech Cooperation workshop in London

Topics :IT ministryTechnologyIT actRajeev Chandrasekhar

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 10:17 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story