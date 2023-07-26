India to host mega-event in redeveloped ITPO complex in Pragati Maidan

With the much-awaited G-20 leaders’ meeting just over a month away, India is ready to host the mega event at the swanky, refurbished International Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) complex in New Delhi’s Pragati Maidan.

India holds the G-20 Presidency from 1 December 2022 till 30 November, 2023.

The newly built facility --- International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) -- aims to promote India as a global business destination, with a world-class infrastructure for hosting meetings, conferences and exhibitions in the country.

The G-20 leaders’ meeting is scheduled to take place in September.

It will also play a crucial role in boosting trade and commerce, aiding economic growth and job creation and supporting the growth of small businesses.

The complex, with an area of 123 acres, has been built at Rs. 2,700 crore.

It comprises multiple state-of-the-art facilities including convention centre, exhibition halls, as well as amphitheatres.

IECC will be one of the top 10 exhibition and convention complexes in the world, rivalling the Hannover Exhibition Centre in Germany, the National Exhibition and Convention Centre (NECC) in Shanghai.

Its multi-purpose and plenary hall has a grand seating capacity of 7,000 individuals, making it even larger than the seating capacity of approximately 5,500 of the iconic Sydney Opera House in Australia.

Speaking at the inauguration of the convention centre, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday hailed the measures taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s towards development of the country.

“...modern infrastructure (like the IECC complex) will meet the needs of the country in the future,” Goyal said.

The IECC also boasts a magnificent amphitheatre with a seating capacity of 3,000 individuals, which is equivalent to three PVR theatres combined.

There is also a provision of over 5,500 vehicle parking spaces, that will enable ease of access through signal-free roads and ensure that visitors can reach the venue without any hassle.

“The shape of the building is derived from the Shankha (conch shell), different walls and facades of the Convention Centre depict several elements of India's traditional art and culture including ‘Surya Shakti’ highlighting India’s efforts in harnessing solar energy, ‘Zero to ISRO’, celebrating our achievements in space, Pancha Mahabhuta signifying the building blocks of universal foundation - Aakash (Sky), Vayu (Air), Agni (Fire), Jal (Water), Prithvi (Earth), among others. Also, various paintings and Tribal art forms from different regions of the country adorn the Convention Centre,” according to an official statement.