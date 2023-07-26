Home / India News / India to host mega-event in redeveloped ITPO complex in Pragati Maidan

India to host mega-event in redeveloped ITPO complex in Pragati Maidan

The newly built facility --- International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) -- aims to promote India as a global business destination

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
G20

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 10:47 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

With the much-awaited G-20 leaders’ meeting just over a month away, India is ready to host the mega event at the swanky, refurbished International Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) complex in New Delhi’s Pragati Maidan.

India holds the G-20 Presidency from 1 December 2022 till 30 November, 2023. 

The newly built facility --- International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) -- aims to promote India as a global business destination, with a world-class infrastructure for hosting meetings, conferences and exhibitions in the country.

The G-20 leaders’ meeting is scheduled to take place in September.

It will also play a crucial role in boosting trade and commerce, aiding economic growth and job creation and supporting the growth of small businesses.

The complex, with an area of 123 acres, has been built at Rs. 2,700 crore.

It comprises multiple state-of-the-art facilities including convention centre, exhibition halls, as well as amphitheatres.

IECC will be one of the top 10 exhibition and convention complexes in the world, rivalling the Hannover Exhibition Centre in Germany, the National Exhibition and Convention Centre (NECC) in Shanghai.

Its multi-purpose and plenary hall has a grand seating capacity of 7,000 individuals, making it even larger than the seating capacity of approximately 5,500 of the iconic Sydney Opera House in Australia. 

Speaking at the inauguration of the convention centre, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday hailed the measures taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s towards development of the country. 

“...modern infrastructure (like the IECC complex) will meet the needs of the country in the future,” Goyal said.

The IECC also boasts a magnificent amphitheatre with a seating capacity of 3,000 individuals, which is equivalent to three PVR theatres combined.

There is also a provision of over 5,500 vehicle parking spaces, that will enable ease of access through signal-free roads and ensure that visitors can reach the venue without any hassle.

“The shape of the building is derived from the Shankha (conch shell), different walls and facades of the Convention Centre depict several elements of India's traditional art and culture including ‘Surya Shakti’ highlighting India’s efforts in harnessing solar energy, ‘Zero to ISRO’, celebrating our achievements in space, Pancha Mahabhuta signifying the building blocks of universal foundation - Aakash (Sky), Vayu (Air), Agni (Fire), Jal (Water), Prithvi (Earth), among others. Also, various paintings and Tribal art forms from different regions of the country adorn the Convention Centre,” according to an official statement.

Also Read

1,600 people detained to catch 5 Pragati Maidan robbers by Delhi Police

India Mobile Congress 2023 to be held from October 27-29 at Pragati Maidan

Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know

India Gaming Show 2023 back offline after 4 years today: Details here

G20 working group meeting to discuss climate change, land degradation

CAT tells Centre to reconsider DGCA ex-officer's claim for promotion to DG

No contractual hiring of police staff in Maha; Mumbai short of 10,000 cops

India, UK hold first Defence & Military Tech Cooperation workshop in London

PM Modi inaugurates Rs 2,700-crore IECC, names it Bharat Mandapam

236 districts yet to declare themselves manual-scavenging free: Govt

Topics :G20 meetingG20 G20 nationsPragati MaidanIndia

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 9:40 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story