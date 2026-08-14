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Home / India News / Centre notifies 40 questions for Census 2027; caste, SC, ST status included

Centre notifies 40 questions for Census 2027; caste, SC, ST status included

The order from Registrar General of India Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan notifies questions such as whether the person belongs to a Scheduled Caste or a Scheduled Tribe and their caste

caste census India, OBC population data, caste representation debate, caste survey Bihar Telangana, SC ST job representation, caste-based reservation, Indian caste demographics, OBC underrepresentation, caste in public policy, 2026 caste census
The population enumeration in Ladakh and snow-bound non-synchronous areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, will take place from September 1 to 30
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 12:32 PM IST
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The Centre on Friday notified 40 questions - caste, place of Covid vaccination being two of them - to be asked of respondents during the population enumeration phase of the Census, set to begin from September 1 in snow-bound areas, a government order said.

The order from Registrar General of India Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan notifies questions such as whether the person belongs to a Scheduled Caste or a Scheduled Tribe and their caste.

The population enumeration in Ladakh and snow-bound non-synchronous areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, will take place from September 1 to 30, according to a gazette notification issued earlier this month.

"For the conduct of the above Census, there shall be an option for self-enumeration from August 17 to 31 just before the start of house-to-house population enumeration," it said.

In the rest of the country, the population enumeration (PE) will begin next year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :censusSocio-economic censusCentrecentral government

First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 12:32 PM IST

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