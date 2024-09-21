Centre notifies appointment of Chief Justices of eight High Courts

The Central Government, through the Ministry of Law and Justice, notified on Saturday the appointment of Chief Justices to eight High Courts to fill key judicial positions and ensure the smooth functioning of the judicial system in various states. Union Law Minister (Independent Charge) Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the appointment of Chief Justices to eight High Courts, via his official X (formerly Twitter) handle. This social media post shared the government's decision, marking a significant development in judicial appointments across India. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The Supreme Court Collegium, in its recommendations regarding the appointment of Chief Justices, originally made proposals on July 11, 2023. However, on September 17, 2023, the Collegium altered some of its earlier recommendations concerning the appointment of Chief Justices to four High Courts.

According to the notification, Justice Manmohan, who is currently serving as the Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, has been appointed as the regular Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.

Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji, a sitting judge of the Calcutta High Court, has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher, a sitting judge of the Delhi High Court, has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court. Similarly, Justice Suresh Kait, also from the Delhi High Court, has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The notification from the Ministry of Law and Justice also includes the appointments of Justice Nitin Madhukar Jamdar (from the Bombay High Court), who has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court.

Justice Tashi Rabstan, currently the Acting Chief Justice of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, has been appointed as the regular Chief Justice of the same court.

Justice Shriram Kalpathi Rajendran (from the Bombay High Court) has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.

Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao, the current Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, has been transferred and appointed as the Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court.