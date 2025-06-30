Centre okays ₹3,667 cr plan for road, infra development in Himachal Pradesh

The Union government has approved the annual plan of Rs 3,667 crore for the construction and up-gradation of roads, bridges and related infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh for the financial year 2024'25, said Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Monday.

The plan includes construction of bridges, road widening, installation of crash barriers and other works on national highways across various districts of the state, he said in a statement issued here.

The minister said that he recently met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and discussed important issues related to the state, appraising him that presently the state has around 1,200 kilometres of roads under the national highway network and requested to enhance central assistance for their maintenance and improvement of road and other related works.

He said that while the state had submitted an annual plan of Rs 2,600 crore for the financial year 2023'24, but received only Rs 269 crore, which was insufficient. However, for the financial year 2024'25, the state government proposed a plan worth Rs 3,667 crore, which has now been approved by the Centre in June. Vikramaditya Singh informed that he had also raised the issue of constructing a tunnel beneath Jalori Jot in Kullu district and the Central Government has given in-principle approval and sanctioned Rs 1,452 crore for this tunnel. The 4.2 km long Jalori Jot tunnel under the Jalori pass in Kullu district would provide all-year connectivity to Banjat and Anni areas. He said that the construction of this tunnel would not only boost tourism in the area but also benefit lakhs of residents in the region.

He said that due to repeated landslides near Brauni Nala in Shimla district on National Highway-5 (Hindustan-Tibet Road), the stretch has suffered serious damage and to address this, the Centre has approved Rs 135 crore for the construction of a bridge at this location. Apart from this, the Central government has sanctioned Rs 1,385 crore for the four-laning of the Kala Amb Paonta Sahib on Dehradun road. It includes land acquisition and pre-construction activities. The PWD minister expressed his gratitude to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and the Central government for approving significant funds for the state. He said he was hoping that strong coordination between the Centre and the State would continue in the future.