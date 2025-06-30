Home / India News / India records 9% above-average June rainfall as monsoon arrives early

India records 9% above-average June rainfall as monsoon arrives early

The monsoon is the lifeblood of India's nearly $4 trillion economy, delivering almost 70% of the rainfall needed to water farms and replenishing aquifers and reservoirs

Nearly half of India's farmland is not irrigated and depends on the annual June-September rains for crop growth.
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 3:24 PM IST
India received 9% more rainfall than the long-period average for June, as the monsoon covered the entire country ahead of its normal schedule, weather department data showed on Monday.
 
The monsoon is the lifeblood of India's nearly $4 trillion economy, delivering almost 70% of the rainfall needed to water farms and replenishing aquifers and reservoirs. 
 
Nearly half of India's farmland is not irrigated and depends on the annual June-September rains for crop growth.
 
The central, north-western parts of the country received above average rainfall in June, while north-eastern regions saw below average rainfall, data compiled by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed. 
 
India's annual monsoon rains covered the entire country on Sunday, nine days earlier than is typical, the weather department said, bringing forward planting of summer-sown crops. 
 

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

