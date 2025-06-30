India records 9% above-average June rainfall as monsoon arrives early

India received 9% more rainfall than the long-period average for June, as the monsoon covered the entire country ahead of its normal schedule, weather department data showed on Monday.

The monsoon is the lifeblood of India's nearly $4 trillion economy, delivering almost 70% of the rainfall needed to water farms and replenishing aquifers and reservoirs.

Nearly half of India's farmland is not irrigated and depends on the annual June-September rains for crop growth.

The central, north-western parts of the country received above average rainfall in June, while north-eastern regions saw below average rainfall, data compiled by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed.