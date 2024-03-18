Home / India News / Centre plans to introduce 50 additional Amrit Bharat trains in 2024-25

Centre plans to introduce 50 additional Amrit Bharat trains in 2024-25

ICF and RCF will manufacture 492 Amrit Bharat coaches each, while MCF will manufacture 246 coaches

Premium
Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 12:05 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
To enhance the passenger experience on non-Vande trains, the Centre plans to introduce additional Amrit Bharat trains in the fiscal year 2024-25. It plans to manufacture 50 of these trains through the production units of the Ministry of Railways.

For this purpose, 1,230 coaches will be manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, Modern Coach Factory (MCF) in Raebareli, and Rail Coach Factory (RCF) in Kapurthala, according to sources in the railway board.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


ICF and RCF will manufacture 492 Amrit Bharat coaches each, while MCF will manufacture 246 coaches.

Amid criticism by political opposition and civil society over its alleged focus on only premium rail services like Vande Bharat, the ministry, in 2023, introduced the Amrit Bharat trains. These are fully non air-conditioned trains with upgraded design, convenience, and safety features.

The new trains will achieve two key railway needs: Meeting the rising demand for sleeper, general, and second class travel, which nearly reached pre-Covid levels in 2023, causing congestion during peak periods like Diwali and Chhatt Puja. Secondly, upgraded safety features in the trains like semi-permanent couplers and sealed gangways will allow for faster operation of these trains.

“On the surface, it is prudent to have 130 kmph as a standard speed. Technically, if a train is moving as a segregated set of units, then it becomes aerodynamically unstable. Now, we have provided sealed gangways, semi-permanent couplers, and aerodynamically better trains with Amrit Bharat, which will be a safer train at higher speeds,” Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told Business Standard in December.

Railway production units have also been asked to explore features such as better aesthetics of the berth with enhanced look and feel on lines of Vande Bharat sleeper, which is still in the works. 

Improved design of toilets using Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) or better technology will also be explored, along with the provision of bio-vacuum toilets, additional fire safety provisions in general and sleeper coaches, provision of CCTV systems in all coaches and luggage rooms.

The ministry will also look to improve crash worthiness in coaches by providing a crash tube and onboard condition monitoring systems for crucial parts like wheel and bearing and remote diagnostic features, cushioned interiors for protection in case of accidents, and LED lighting.

The national transporter will also look to acquire wireless data acquisition systems. The plan will be parallel to the interim budget announcement by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to upgrade 40,000 existing coaches to Vande/Amrit Bharat standards.

 

Also Read

Passenger trains in India are getting slower, and your trips longer

Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Check features, schedule and more

India 72 places up in mobile download speed index after 5G launch: Report

Northern Railways set to revamp Ghaziabad railway station: Details here

Speed limit on Yamuna E-way to be reduced to 75 kmph next week; here's why

India, Peru set to thrash out issues on free-trade agreement document

Resigned of my own volition, want to immerse in public service: Tamilisai

Over 200K eligible people set to get e-vouchers under Vishwakarma scheme

Supreme Court directs SBI to disclose all poll bond details by March 21

India surpasses WHO guidelines with 1:900 doc-to-population ratio: Kalita

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Railways Indian RailwaysRailway MinistryHigh Speed Rail

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 11:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story