Home / India News / Centre's ordinance 'unconstitutional', will challenge it in SC: CM Kejriwal

Centre's ordinance 'unconstitutional', will challenge it in SC: CM Kejriwal

The AAP govt will challenge in SC Centre's ordinance related to transfer and posting of officers in Delhi, CM Kejriwal said and called the move "unconstitutional" and against democracy

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Centre's ordinance 'unconstitutional', will challenge it in SC: CM Kejriwal

1 min read Last Updated : May 20 2023 | 4:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The AAP government will challenge in the Supreme Court the Centre's ordinance related to transfer and posting of officers in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday and called the move "unconstitutional" and against democracy.

He charged that the Centre has entered into a direct confrontation with the Supreme Court over the issue of control over services matter as the ordinance "overturns" its verdict giving control to the elected government in Delhi over services matter.

"The Centre's ordinance on services matter is unconstitutional and against democracy. We will approach SC against it. The Centre brought the ordinance to overturn the SC verdict on services matter just hours after the apex court has shut for vacation," he told a press conference.

It is a direct contempt of the apex court, he charged.

The chief minister alleged that the BJP-led Centre wanted to obstruct his government's work.

Calling the ordinance an attack on the federal structure, he said he will meet leaders of various parties to ensure the related bill is not passed by Rajya Sabha.

"We will go to people to talk about this and also organise a maha rally against this," he said.

Also Read

Operation Sheesh Mahal: Why do BJP and Congress want Delhi CM to resign?

Two HC judges elevated to SC, total strength of apex court reaches 34

No legal system can keep raking up resolved issues repeatedly: SC

Centre, other states can also consider anti-radicalisation cell, says Shah

BJP demands white paper on pollution from Delhi govt as AQI deteriorates

Bribery case: CBI questions Sameer Wankhede for more than five hours

DRI seizes 18.1 kg whale vomit worth Rs 31.67 crore in Tamil Nadu

Enhanced tax, regulation needed against the beedi industry: Research

Hockey India congratulates Deep Ekka on completing 250 International Caps

CGHS beneficiaries to get cashless treatment at 6 AIIMS: Health Ministry

Topics :Arvind KejriwalSupreme Court

First Published: May 20 2023 | 5:43 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story