Centre should resolve farmers' issues without delay: Punjab Speaker

Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Monday slammed the Centre, accusing it of being "indifferent" to the genuine demands of farmers and leaving them "high and dry on the roads".

Urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to open channels of communication with the protesting farmers, Sandhwan stressed that the Centre must take decisive action and resolve the farmers' issues without dragging its feet.

"It was a bitter pill for Punjab's farmers to swallow, being left high and dry on the roads, while the Union government remained indifferent," said Sandhwan in a statement.

He said in other countries, including those in Europe, farmers can take their issues straight to their parliaments, whereas Indian farmers are given "the cold shoulder" when they raise valid concerns.

The Speaker reminded the Centre that the country's farmers not only put food on the table for millions but also serve as the backbone of India's trade, industry, and economy by producing a variety of crops.

He called upon the Union government to lend an ear to the farmers' demands and address them with sincerity, seriousness, and sympathy.

"It's high time the farmers are given their due. The Union government must take timely action to resolve these pressing issues," he added.

A 'jatha' (group) of 101 farmers under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha had made two attempts to go to Delhi on foot on December 6 and 8 but they were not allowed to move ahead by the Haryana security personnel.

Farmers are pressing the Centre for its various demands including a legal guarantee for MSP on crops. They have also been demanding from the Centre to hold talks with them to resolve their issues.

Farmers have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.