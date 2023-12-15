Home / India News / Centre spends Rs 1,218 cr to commission 24 PF compute capacity: MoS IT

Centre spends Rs 1,218 cr to commission 24 PF compute capacity: MoS IT

MoS IT said that systems have been commissioned at 20 academic institutions, organisations and Research and Development (R&D) labs across the country

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 7:36 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The government has spent Rs 1,218.14 crore in the last eight years to set up 24 PetaFlops compute capacity under the National Supercomputing Mission, Parliament was informed on Friday.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha said that systems have been commissioned at 20 academic institutions, organisations and Research and Development (R&D) labs across the country.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

PetaFlop level computing speed can perform quadrillion calculations per second and is important for high-performance computing, especially in the field of climate monitoring, drug discovery, astrophysics etc, and now for developing and supporting artificial intelligence technologies.

"NSM (National Supercomputing Mission) was initiated in April 2015, with a budget outlay of Rs 4,500 crore for seven years. An amount of Rs 1,218.14 crore has been spent till date for the mission activities. Till date, systems with a total of 24 PF compute capacity have been commissioned at 20 academic institutions, organisations and Research and Development (R&D) labs across the country," Chandrasekhar said.

The NSM is being jointly implemented by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) and the Department of Science and Technology through the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing(C-DAC), Pune, and the Indian Institute of Science(IISc), Bengaluru.

Under the mission, the supercomputer commission at C-DAC Pune is of the highest capacity. The system has a total peak computing capacity of 5.2 PetaFlops (PF) and can support 210 PF (AI) performance, with 42 compute nodes and 1 login node.

Also Read

Countries should have sovereign capability on AI, says IBM Chairman

Jio Platform's to create AI compute infra in collaboration with Nvidia

15th Finance Commission allocated Rs 1.28 trillion to SDRF: MoS Rai

Govt aims to raise capacity of ports four-fold to 10K MTPA by 2047: Sonowal

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 format, teams, venues, match rules, winners list

NSDC to host "IndiaSkills" in 60 categories; registrations till Dec 20

India-UK to resolve visa, EV issues under proposed free trade agreement

Centre likely to start critical minerals production in four years

India challenges WTO panel ruling in favour of EU on ICT import duties

Peak power demand to touch 366 GW by 2032: Central Electricity Secretary

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rajeev ChandrasekharIT ministry

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 7:36 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in January

Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Technology News

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': Details

Intel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in Jaipur

Parl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAY

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story