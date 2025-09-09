Centre stands with flood-hit states, says PM Modi as he starts his visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Government of India stands shoulder to shoulder with the affected people as he begins his visit to Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to take stock of the flood situation.
While leaving from Delhi for Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to review the situation in the wake of floods and landslides, PM Modi wrote on X, "The Government of India stands shoulder to shoulder with those affected in this tragic hour." PM Modi will be on a day-long visit to Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to take stock of the flood situation, said officials.
After visiting Himachal Pradesh, PM Modi will conduct an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Punjab. He will visit Gurdaspur and hold discussions with senior officials and chair a review meeting on the ground situation, said officials.
He will also interact with flood-affected persons as well as NDRF, SDRF and Aapda Mitra Team in Gurdaspur.
PM Modi was deeply concerned about the flood situation in Punjab and was closely monitoring it, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said on Sunday.
Tight security arrangements have been made in Gurdaspur in the wake of the prime minister's visit.
Punjab is currently facing one of its worst flood disasters in decades. The floods are a result of swollen rivers the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi along with seasonal rivulets caused by heavy rainfall in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.
Besides, heavy rains in recent days in Punjab also aggravated the flooding situation.
The death toll due to the devastating floods in Punjab stands at 51 while crops on 1.84 lakh hectares have been damaged.
