Home / India News / Centre stands with flood-hit states, says PM Modi as he starts his visit

Centre stands with flood-hit states, says PM Modi as he starts his visit

After visiting Himachal Pradesh, PM Modi will conduct an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Punjab

Modi, Narendra Modi
PM Modi will be on a day-long visit to Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to take stock of the flood situation (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 2:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Government of India stands shoulder to shoulder with the affected people as he begins his visit to Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to take stock of the flood situation.

While leaving from Delhi for Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to review the situation in the wake of floods and landslides, PM Modi wrote on X, "The Government of India stands shoulder to shoulder with those affected in this tragic hour."  PM Modi will be on a day-long visit to Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to take stock of the flood situation, said officials.

After visiting Himachal Pradesh, PM Modi will conduct an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Punjab. He will visit Gurdaspur and hold discussions with senior officials and chair a review meeting on the ground situation, said officials.

He will also interact with flood-affected persons as well as NDRF, SDRF and Aapda Mitra Team in Gurdaspur.

PM Modi was deeply concerned about the flood situation in Punjab and was closely monitoring it, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said on Sunday.

Tight security arrangements have been made in Gurdaspur in the wake of the prime minister's visit.

Punjab is currently facing one of its worst flood disasters in decades. The floods are a result of swollen rivers the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi along with seasonal rivulets caused by heavy rainfall in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.

Besides, heavy rains in recent days in Punjab also aggravated the flooding situation.

The death toll due to the devastating floods in Punjab stands at 51 while crops on 1.84 lakh hectares have been damaged.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Odisha plans to supply broken rice for ethanol as paddy cultivation rises

NCAP directs Delhi, Noida to improve pollution control fund utilisation

Nation continues to wait for Dhankar to speak out, says Jairam Ramesh

Patna Sahib gurdwara gets bomb threat; security tightened, probe underway

Low-cost interventions key to preventing drowning deaths in India: Expert

Topics :Narendra ModiFlood in IndiaFloods in IndiaPunjabHimachal Pradesh

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story