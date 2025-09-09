Patna Sahib gurdwara gets bomb threat; security tightened, probe underway

Security was beefed up at the Patna Sahib gurdwara after the shrine received a bomb threat, police said on Tuesday.

The Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib, which commemorates the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh, received the threat email on Monday evening, they said.

SP (Patna East) Parichay Kumar said it was mentioned in the mail that explosives had been planted on the shrine's premises.

"Security was immediately beefed up on the gurdwara premises, and bomb disposal squad and dog squad were engaged. No suspicious object has been found so far," he told PTI.

"Prima facie, the mail appears to be a hoax. A case has been registered and the Cyber Cell is tracing the origin of the mail," he added.