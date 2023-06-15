Home / India News / Light rains to bring relief from scorching heat in Delhi, says IMD

The city is likely to receive light rains or thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds, on June 18 and 19

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Jun 15 2023 | 6:44 PM IST
Delhi residents are expected to get some relief from the scorching heat in the next few days with light rains and thundershowers in the offing, the weather office said on Thursday.

The national capital is expected to receive light rains under the influence of Cyclone Biparjoy, which is gaining steam in the Arabian Sea, private forecasting agency Skymet Weather had said earlier this week.

Delhiites woke up to an overcast sky as the minimum temperature settled at 29.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average. The maximum temperature settled at 37.7 degrees Celsius, one notch below the normal.

The relative humidity was 51 per cent at 5.30 pm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The city is likely to receive light rains or thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds, on June 18 and 19.

Parts of Delhi, including Dwarka, received rainfall on Wednesday, despite there being no forecast for rains.

The maximum temperature is expected to be between 35 degrees Celsius and 39 degrees Celsius till June 20, it said.

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 7:38 PM IST

