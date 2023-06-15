Home / India News / WB panchayat polls: HC asks SEC to deploy forces in all districts in 48 hrs

The state claimed before the court that till Wednesday, more opposition candidates filed nominations than those of the ruling party

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 7:20 PM IST
The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to requisition and deploy central forces across West Bengal for the July 8 panchayat elections in the state.

The court noted that no appreciable steps have been taken ever since an order was passed by it on June 13 to deploy central forces in sensitive areas for the poll process.

Petitioners had prayed for the deployment of central forces for ensuring peaceful elections, claiming that the state had witnessed large-scale violence during municipal elections in 2022 and Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections in 2021.

Opposition parties have been alleging that the ruling Trinamool Congress supporters resorted to violence to prevent their candidates from filing nomination papers.

The state claimed before the court that till Wednesday, more opposition candidates filed nominations than those of the ruling party.

Thursday was the last day for filing nomination.

Topics :West BengalHigh Courtstate elections

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 7:38 PM IST

