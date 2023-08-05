Home / India News / Centre suggests public servants to use Gati Shakti approach to plan infra

Centre suggests public servants to use Gati Shakti approach to plan infra

The approach and use of the PM Gati Shakti was discussed during a web-based seminar hosted by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on August 4

Press Trust of India
The PM Gati Shakti - National Master Plan (NMP) for multi-modal connectivity is a digital platform which seeks to ensure integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects across the country.

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2023 | 7:14 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The centre has suggested public servants in states to use PM Gati Shakti approach for planning modern infrastructure specially in districts, an official statement said on Saturday.

The approach and use of the PM Gati Shakti was discussed during a web-based seminar hosted by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on August 4.

Secretary, DPIIT, Rajesh Kumar Singh laid emphasis on crucial need for the administrators and public servants to understand the concept and uses of PM Gati Shakti approach in building world class infrastructure for the country.

More than 250 participants with senior most officers from 27 Central Training Institutes (CTIs) and about 34 State Administrative Training Institutes (ATIs) participated in the webinar.

"Detail Route Survey done by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas used to take 6-9 months to prepare 46 reports. However, with the NMP through electronic Detailed Route Survey (eDRS), the reports are now created in a few hours, with a digital clip, making the process simpler and faster," it said.

It added that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas planned alignments of 5 pipelines under the North-East Gas Grid (NEGG) which resulted in reducing the overall length of 42 km, leading to a cost saving of Rs 169 crore.

The PM Gati Shakti - National Master Plan (NMP) for multi-modal connectivity is a digital platform which seeks to ensure integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects across the country.

Also Read

IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder

IndianOil top bidder for Reliance's KG gas for second auction in row

CNG, piped gas prices to be cut but no clarity on deregulation: Analysts

Rajesh Kumar Singh takes charge as new DPIIT secy, replaces Anurag Jain

Govt appoints Anil Jain as chairman of oil and gas sector regulatory body

Gurugram-Nuh violence: Authorities assure migrant workers of safety

Chhattisgarh CM Baghel announces hike in stipend for junior doctors

Stones pelted at mosque gate in Haryana's Rohtak, case registered

Factbox: India's measures targeting Chinese products and investment

More than 700 para shooters caught in crossfire between PCI and NRAI

Topics :Centrepublic servantsinfrastructure

First Published: Aug 05 2023 | 7:14 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India CEO meets antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story