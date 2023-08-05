Stones pelted at mosque gate in Haryana's Rohtak, case registered

A case was registered against unidentified persons after some people allegedly threw stones at the gate of a mosque in Haryana's Rohtak, police said on Saturday, as Nuh and other parts of the state return to normal after communal clashes that left six dead.

Police said the Rohtak incident took place Friday around 10:30 pm at Aanwal village and a case was lodged by mosque cleric Iqbal. They said security around the mosque has been tightened.

They said some unidentified people allegedly pelted stones at the gate of the mosque's boundary wall.

Upon getting information, Rohtak Additional Superintendent of Police Medha Bhushan reached the site Friday night with her team.

Police said a case has been registered and further investigation was underway.

The case was registered under relevant sections including 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified people, said Inspector Ramesh Kumar, police station Kalanaur in Rohtak.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram over the last few days.