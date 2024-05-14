Centre to launch 'decent' OTT platform: What's in store for viewers?

Prasar Bharati, the government's public service broadcaster, is set to embark on its own over-the-top (OTT) platform by August, which will air content focusing on Indian society and culture, ThePrint reported.

A senior government official said that the OTT platform, poised to rival private platforms like Netflix and Hotstar, will initially offer its content free of charge for the first year or two.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Emphasising on the platform's ethos, the official highlighted its commitment to providing wholesome content suitable for family viewing. "Currently, some of the content on OTT platforms are bordering on vulgar, abusive language. It becomes embarrassing to watch it with your family. We want to offer a platform which is decent and promotes India's culture and nationalist values…. Something that you can sit with your entire family and watch," the official said.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has outlined its intention to introduce an OTT platform as part of its 100-day agenda should it secure a third consecutive term in power. "There is a huge gap now. The entertainment quotient of OTTs is very polluted. Our focus will be to ensure clean entertainment, promote social and nationalistic values," the official added.

In addition to entertainment content, the programmes will cover current affairs as well.



To kickstart the promotion of the OTT platform, content will initially be available free of cost. After gauging feedback, Prasar Bharti will determine charges after the initial years. "As of now, we are working to launch it in August," the official quoted earlier said.

The Prasar Bharti board has approved a list of content providers for the OTT platform, including prominent figures such as Sri Adhikari brothers, established names in television content production, producer-director Vipul Shah of "The Kerala Story" fame, and actor Kabir Bedi, among others.

"We have had a meeting with the content providers and given them the broad outline of what we want. They will now get back to us with their concept note," the official said.

The government began working towards launching its OTT platform around the previous year. In September 2023, Prasar Bharti issued a draft tender for the creation, development, operation, and maintenance of its own OTT streaming platform. The platform aims to make content accessible to all citizens of India, even those in the remotest regions, as well as a global audience.

Previously, private OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hotstar had drawn governmental scrutiny over the content they aired.

In March, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting restricted public access to 18 OTT platforms and their associated social media accounts for broadcasting "vulgar and obscene" content, citing provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Earlier in May 2023, a parliamentary panel had summoned representatives from OTT platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime, urging them to refrain from broadcasting "obscene and abusive" content.