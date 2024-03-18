Home / India News / Centre to purchase 1,650 tonnes of onions for exports to Bangladesh

Centre to purchase 1,650 tonnes of onions for exports to Bangladesh

India had imposed an export ban on onions between December 31 to March 31, amid surging domestic prices; however, permitted the export of 64,400 tonnes to UAE and Bangladesh, earlier this month

APMC Onion-Potato Market, in Navi Mumbai (Photo: PTI)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
National Cooperative Export Ltd (NCEL), the government's export agency, has announced plans to purchase 1,650 tonnes of onions from private traders at Rs 29/kg for export to Bangladesh, according to a report by The Economic Times (ET). This move marks the first official export of onions from India in over three months, following the government's ban on exports from December 8 to March 31.

In the first week of March, the Centre permitted the export of 64,400 tonnes of onions to countries that had made formal requests through diplomatic channels. Of this quota, 50,000 tonnes were allocated to Bangladesh, with the remaining 14,400 tonnes going to the UAE.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


India's export restrictions on onions were implemented to address surging domestic prices, which had led to concerns about affordability and availability. The ban also contributed to a spike in international prices due to reduced global supply, particularly during the peak demand period associated with Ramadan in traditional markets like Bangladesh, West Asia, and Southeast Asia.

Onion exporters highlighted the prevalence of smuggling activities, accounting for more than 50 per cent of the trade volume during normal conditions since the imposition of the export ban.

Currently, wholesale onion prices in Maharashtra's Nashik district range from Rs 7/kg to Rs 16/kg. Prices are expected to decline further with the ongoing arrival of fresh rabi harvest.

While the exact selling price of onions to Bangladesh by NCEL remains undisclosed, the ET report predicts substantial profits for the export agency, with onions currently priced at Rs 80-90/kg in the Bangladeshi market.

India typically dominates the global onion market between the months of January to March. This year, however, the arrival of new crops from Egypt and Turkey in May is expected to alleviate global shortages.

Between April 1, 2023, and August 4, 2023, a total of 975,000 tonnes of onions were exported from India, with Bangladesh, Malaysia, and the UAE emerging as the top importing countries in terms of value.

The Indian government initially imposed restrictions on onions in October 2023 by implementing a minimum export price (MEP) of $800 per tonne until December 31, 2023. Additionally, a 40 per cent export duty was imposed on onions until the same date.

Also Read

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, toss result and streaming

NED vs BAN Highlights, Cricket World Cup 2023: Dutch tame Tigers at Eden

Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result & live streaming

AUS vs BAN highlights: Australia register 7th consecutive win in World Cup

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs BAN Playing 11, toss result, live streaming

Government CPSE dividend collection hits record high of Rs 61,149 crore

Arvind Kejriwal skips ED summons in money laundering case linked to DJB

K'taka under acute water crisis, Modi govt refusing to help, says Cong

Four coaches of Sabarmati-Agra superfast train derail in Ajmer, no casualty

LIVE news: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skips ED summons today in DJB case

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :onion exportsMEP on onion exportBangladeshUAEIndian exports

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story