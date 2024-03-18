LIVE news: 7 killed after car collides with tractor in Bihar's Khagaria

Four coaches and an engine of of the Sabarmati-Agra superfast train derailed near Madar railway station in Rajasthan's Ajmer late late on Monday night. Four coaches along with the engine derailed near the Madar railway station, officials said. Soon rescue teams reached to the spot. No casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident.

Seven people including three children were left dead after a car returning from a wedding crashed into a tractor in Bihar's Khagaria district. The accident took place on NH 31, and four others sustained injuries in the accident. Rescue operations were conducted and the injured were rushed to the hospital.