LIVE news: 7 killed after car collides with tractor in Bihar's Khagaria

Four coaches and an engine of of the Sabarmati-Agra superfast train derailed near Madar railway station in Rajasthan's Ajmer late late on Monday night. Four coaches along with the engine derailed near the Madar railway station, officials said. Soon rescue teams reached to the spot. No casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident.
A direct conflict between Russia and the US-led Nato military alliance would mean the planet was one step away from World War Three, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the West on Monday. He emphasised that hardly anyone wanted such a scenario. Putin won a record post-Soviet landslide in Russia's election on Sunday. The former KGB lieutenant colonel who first rose to power in 1999. He is set top begin a new six-year term that will see him become Russia's longest-serving leader for more than 200 years if he completes it.
PM Modi to address public meeting in Shivamogga on Monday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today will speak a public meeting at Shivamogga, the home base of former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. This will be his second such meeting in Karnataka after the announcement of Lok Sabha polls scgedule. The first was on Saturday at Kalaburagi, the home turf of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
9:02 AM
Electoral bonds "biggest scam of year": Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel
Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday termed the now-binned electoral bond scheme the "biggest scam of the year". Bhagel said, "This is the biggest scam of the year. The BJP senses that it is losing the Lok Sabha elections and was, hence, resorting to newer tactics against the Opposition."
8:57 AM
Conflict with Nato just one step from WW3, says Russian President Putin
8:38 AM
7, including 3 children, killed after car collides with tractor in Bihar's Khagaria district
Seven people including three children were left dead after a car returning from a wedding crashed into a tractor in Bihar's Khagaria district. The accident took place on NH 31, and four others sustained injuries in the accident.